Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 725 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.65. 1,663,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,542,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.74.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.