iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM) Stock Price Down 1.1%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.93 and last traded at $61.93. Approximately 40 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.60% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.