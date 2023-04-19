IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI) Insider Zdenek Turek Sells 12,000 Shares

IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CPI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.38. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. IQ Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQ Real Return ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in IQ Real Return ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IQ Real Return ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQ Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IQ Real Return ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period.

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

