Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Tobam grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

