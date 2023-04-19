Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 427 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,414,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

