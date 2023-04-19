iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is First Business Financial Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,814 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 13.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $98,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after buying an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,749,317 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.