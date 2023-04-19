iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Daniels&Tansey LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Daniels&Tansey LLP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.9% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $94.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

