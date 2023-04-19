iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 38,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 417,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,558,000 after acquiring an additional 58,632 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

