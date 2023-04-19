iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 11.1% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.00. 653,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,240. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

