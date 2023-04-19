iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.37.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.