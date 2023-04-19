iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.37.
About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
