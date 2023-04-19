iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,500 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 602,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IGF traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 261,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.