iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.50% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 596,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 141,977 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,683. The company has a market capitalization of $889.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.