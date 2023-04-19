iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,297,496 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,912,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $73.26. 1,647,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,988,791. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

