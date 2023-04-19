iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,811 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.74. 520,905 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

