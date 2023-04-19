iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.74. 520,905 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

