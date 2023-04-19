iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Bought by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 165,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EWY stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 358,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,130. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

