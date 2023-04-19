iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,452,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 2,159,388 shares.The stock last traded at $154.26 and had previously closed at $154.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average of $152.27.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.