iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $154.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,691. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

