iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 105,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SMMD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.71. 42,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $686.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

