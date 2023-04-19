iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Up 32.4% in March

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,300 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 680,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after buying an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $119.27. 498,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,426. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average of $120.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

