iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Lessened by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.29. The company had a trading volume of 29,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,568. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.42.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

