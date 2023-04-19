iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,703,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $101.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,735. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.