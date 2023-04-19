iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 948,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 764,783 shares.The stock last traded at $56.61 and had previously closed at $55.20.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,319.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 55.3% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 241,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 86,027 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

