iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $226.05

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $226.05 and last traded at $226.87, with a volume of 52740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.37.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $783.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

