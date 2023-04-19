ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Up 33.7% in March

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,800 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 657,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 514,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in ITT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ITT by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.43. 473,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

