ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Down 15.2% in March

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ITV Trading Up 0.5 %

ITVPY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 3,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355. ITV has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33.

ITV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3518 per share. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ITV

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITVPY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

