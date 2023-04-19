J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.04

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 7774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JSAIY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 228 ($2.82) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.55) to GBX 213 ($2.64) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.00.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
