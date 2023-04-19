James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $788.68

Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 788.68 ($9.76) and traded as low as GBX 560 ($6.93). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 575 ($7.12), with a volume of 6,191 shares trading hands.

James Cropper Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 638.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 785.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of £57.54 million, a PE ratio of -5,672.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Get James Cropper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other James Cropper news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 2,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.17) per share, with a total value of £18,724.20 ($23,170.65). Corporate insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.