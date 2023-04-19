James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,168,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after buying an additional 993,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after buying an additional 916,431 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after buying an additional 697,506 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,889,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,190,000 after purchasing an additional 686,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,422 shares. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

