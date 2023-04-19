James J. Burns & Company LLC Sells 198 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,934. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.17 and a 200 day moving average of $227.30. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $261.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

