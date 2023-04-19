James J. Burns & Company LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

James J. Burns & Company LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.10. 276,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

