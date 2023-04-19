Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,961 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $20,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 445,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 136,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $421,036.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $421,036.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $1,492,500. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $143.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,104. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.35.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Read More

