Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

OFC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of OFC opened at $22.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

