Jefferies Financial Group Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $405.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $415.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.44.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $10.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.78. 7,152,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,054. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.