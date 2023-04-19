Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.82

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.82 and last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JRONY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($26.20) to €24.80 ($26.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

