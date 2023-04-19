John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,040,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,956 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $41,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $505,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $1,554,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth $255,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.2 %

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.49 and a twelve month high of $55.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -817.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Articles

