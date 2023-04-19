JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Stock Price Up 1.6%

JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €51.60 ($56.09) and last traded at €51.30 ($55.76). 9,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.50 ($54.89).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on JOST Werke in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on JOST Werke in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on JOST Werke in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JOST Werke Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $764.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.13.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.