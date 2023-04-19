JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.75 Per Share

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan American Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON JAM opened at GBX 714 ($8.84) on Wednesday. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 650 ($8.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 800 ($9.90). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 710.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 707.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -956.00 and a beta of 0.70.
JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.