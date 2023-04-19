JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $103.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OMC. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:OMC traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.02. 425,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,950. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average of $82.53. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

