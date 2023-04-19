Kava Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002921 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $411.07 million and $20.71 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00066110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 486,100,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,147,629 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

