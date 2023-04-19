Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 18,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 40,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Kelso Technologies Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kelso Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,389,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,440 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 6.24% of Kelso Technologies worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company, which engages in the design, production and marketing of various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems used in transportation applications. Its products are initially designed to be installed on railroad tank cars which carry hazardous and non-hazardous commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.