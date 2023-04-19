Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Short Interest Update

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 264,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,501.0 days.

KMMPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of KMMPF stock remained flat at $12.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

