Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kimball International Price Performance
NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.28 on Monday. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $447.11 million, a PE ratio of -23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kimball International Company Profile
Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimball International (KBAL)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.