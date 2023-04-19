Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.28 on Monday. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $447.11 million, a PE ratio of -23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 57,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kimball International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 260,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 264,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

