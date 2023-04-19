Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,588,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,699,132. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 57,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

