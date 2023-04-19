Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $250.42

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.42 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.27). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 261.50 ($3.24), with a volume of 2,462,650 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.08) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 271.67 ($3.36).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45. The stock has a market cap of £5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.83, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 269.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.72.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

Kingfisher Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

(Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.