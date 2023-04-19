Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($76.09) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

Kingspan Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1671 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.