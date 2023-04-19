Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($76.09) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Kingspan Group Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $99.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91.

Kingspan Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1671 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

