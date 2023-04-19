Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys Shares of 889 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 889 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after purchasing an additional 621,807 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $225.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.48. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

