Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CWI stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $27.21.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

