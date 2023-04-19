Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.