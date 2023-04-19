Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 424,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,016,000 after purchasing an additional 417,366 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 257,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $184.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

